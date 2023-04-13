Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
More Sunshine on Thursday. Few showers/thundershowers on Saturday.
Fair to Partly Cloudy Skies overnight. More sunshine on Thursday. Few showers/thundershowers on Sat.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where We Live... Skies are expected to become fair to partly cloudy overnight tonight and mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday. A very slight chance for a shower or two exists very late on Friday and slightly better chances for showers/thundershowers on Saturday as a cold front moves through. The SPC has a SLIGHT RISK for a few strong storms over the far NW sections of East Texas as the front passes. Most of East Texas will not see any severe weather, but rain will be possible...only a 20-30% chance at this time for Saturday. Sunday through Wednesday looks very nice with mild mornings and mild to warm afternoons and a very, very small chance for a few scattered showers on Tuesday/Wednesday...less than 20% at the moment. Have a great night.

