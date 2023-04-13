East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a cool start with temperatures in the 50s again. A few areas of patchy fog are possible this morning, especially in those areas that got a little bit of rain yesterday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s. A few more clouds roll in tomorrow with south winds becoming breezy. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s for Friday and Saturday ahead of a cold front. The front is weak and chances for rain don’t look likely for all of East Texas but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible especially late in the day in southern counties. Slightly cooler on Sunday with quiet weather returning to the forecast.

