Major crash on U.S. 69 blocks northbound traffic toward Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency officials have responded to a major crash on U.S. 69 on Thursday.

Units were reported as blocking the northbound lanes while the incident was attended to.

Traffic from the northbound lanes of U.S. 69 was being redirected at the time of reporting. Whitehouse, Bullard, and Flint responded to the scene, and as of around 12:45 p.m., troopers were still responding.

