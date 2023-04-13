Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Major crash on U.S. 69 blocks northbound traffic toward Tyler

Photo of backed up traffic on U.S. 69
Photo of backed up traffic on U.S. 69(Bed Bath N Bonz employee)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency officials have responded to a major crash on U.S. 69 on Thursday.

Units were reported as blocking the northbound lanes while the incident was attended to.

Traffic from the northbound lanes of U.S. 69 was being redirected at the time of reporting. Whitehouse, Bullard, and Flint responded to the scene, and as of around 12:45 p.m., troopers were still responding.

