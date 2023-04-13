Kilgore library seeks community help to renovate historic building

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The staff of the historic Kilgore Public Library is seeking renovations for its large wooden door.

Stacey Cole, Director of the Kilgore Public Library, shares how the door has recently become an issue for patrons.

“With the weather, it kind of expands and shrinks and it gets stuck. We have a lot of elderly patrons and they have trouble opening the door,” said Cole.

Cole tells us that the library staff has reached out to the community for help and have received overwhelming support.

Fixing the door is a unique project as it is styled to go with the library’s French Normandy style architecture.

Cole hopes the door will be fully fixed in a few months, however there is a process for renovating historic buildings like the Public Library.

“Right now we’ve just got to get our plan together. Since we are a Texas historical building we do have to submit our plans for the new door and what it’s going to look like and get their approval,” said Cole.

The library was originally built in 1939 by Dallas architect George M. Marble.

In an interview before his death, Marble recalled clearly that the library was one of his most prized accomplishments.

Marble said, “It was a Works Progress Administration job and I remember it was a fight to keep those government representatives from cutting out the fancy oak beams, the little inserts in the plaster, and other items, but I fought it through.”

However a library is more than a building. Before the current building’s construction was finished the library was merely a collection of books maintained by volunteers. The library found its home in several spare rooms in buildings around the city, including a local hospital and the Old Texas Theatre.

The library operated in this manner for six years prior to the construction of the current building.

If anyone would like to help with renovations to the door they should contact the Director of Parks and Facilities, Keith Yorgason.

His email is keith.yorgason@cityofkilgore.com

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.