East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly cloudy skies through the afternoon, then clearing overnight. Temperatures continue to be very pleasant. We should start off sunny on Friday, becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon with a very small chance for a few showers very late in the day. The cold front we have been advertising to move through on Saturday has slowed down quite a bit and is not expected to pass through ETX during the late afternoon hours. The storm predication center has a small portion of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for strong/severe storms. From Eastern Marion County southward to Northern Sabine County. Generally, the East-Central portions of ETX on Saturday afternoon as the front moves through. The rest of East Texas will be under the Marginal Risk for a few isolated thunderstorms. Gusty winds and some hail will be possible if these storms develop. We have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook to HIGH for Saturday afternoon with the passage of the cold front. Sunday and Monday look very, very nice with cool mornings and mild afternoons and plenty of sunshine. Partly Cloudy skies Tuesday through Thursday with just a slight chance for a few PM showers during this 3-day period. We will start warming up, however, with high temperatures in the 80s. Have a great day.

