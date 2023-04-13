Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Quiet Weather Through Sat AM, then Isolated Thunderstorms Sat AFT/EVE are possible
Quiet weather through Saturday morning. Isolated thunderstorms late afternoon/evening hours.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly cloudy skies through the afternoon, then clearing overnight. Temperatures continue to be very pleasant. We should start off sunny on Friday, becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon with a very small chance for a few showers very late in the day. The cold front we have been advertising to move through on Saturday has slowed down quite a bit and is not expected to pass through ETX during the late afternoon hours. The storm predication center has a small portion of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for strong/severe storms. From Eastern Marion County southward to Northern Sabine County. Generally, the East-Central portions of ETX on Saturday afternoon as the front moves through. The rest of East Texas will be under the Marginal Risk for a few isolated thunderstorms. Gusty winds and some hail will be possible if these storms develop. We have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook to HIGH for Saturday afternoon with the passage of the cold front. Sunday and Monday look very, very nice with cool mornings and mild afternoons and plenty of sunshine. Partly Cloudy skies Tuesday through Thursday with just a slight chance for a few PM showers during this 3-day period. We will start warming up, however, with high temperatures in the 80s. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threat forces lockdown at Jacksonville hospital
Threat forces lockdown at Jacksonville hospital
Car crashes into building on Shiloh Road in Tyler
Car crashes into building on Shiloh Road in Tyler
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Thick vegetation hindering search for body in Henderson County lake
Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin addresses the Smith County Commissioners Court on...
Smith County constable addresses ‘veiled threats’ from members of commissioners court

Latest News

Quiet weather through Saturday AM, then isolated t'storms Sat afternoon/evening.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 4-13-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips