East Texas law enforcement seeing rising number of gun thefts

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Gun theft is on the rise in Deep East Texas.

“We’ve seen a pretty good uptick here in the last couple years; it’s nearly doubled,” said Lufkin Police Criminal Investigations Lieutenant Mike Shurley.

The City of Lufkin had 99 gun thefts reported in 2022, 65 gun thefts reported in 2021, and 49 gun thefts reported in 2019.

Shurley believes most of the stolen guns are used to commit more crime.

“A lot of these people, they’re getting their hands on these guns are people that can’t buy guns legally.”

Shurley said the majority of offenders target guns left in unlocked vehicles.

“If the door handle is unlocked, they’re going to go through the car and if there’s a gun in there, they’re going to take it.”

Shurley said gun owners should practice gun safety, which includes writing down serial numbers in case their firearms do get stolen and placing a gun lock.

On Monday, we spoke with Nacogdoches Police Sergeant Brett Ayres. He also said gun owners leaving unsecured weapons in plain sight has led to more theft cases.

“We want to try to keep people from having their guns stolen and we don’t want those guns out on the street committing crime,” said Ayres.

Stealing a firearm, and possessing a stolen firearm, is a state jail felony punishable by jail time and fines.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.