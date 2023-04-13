Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Driver injured, passenger killed in single vehicle crash outside Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A multi-vehicle crash near Tyler left one driver injured and a passenger dead.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Friday, April 7 around 12:15 p.m., Ronald Williams, 62, of Overton was driving westbound on Farm to Market Road 850, about five miles outside Tyler. The report states that as it was raining, Williams drifted off the roadway and his vehicle collided with a tree.

Both Williams and his passenger, Velva Arnold, 50, of Overton, were transported to UT Health Hospital in Tyler with injuries. Arnold was pronounced dead later that same day. Arnold was reportedly not wearing her seatbelt.

