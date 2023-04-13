Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Crockett hosting free Music Friendly Texas workshop

Anyone who is interested in learning to bring more music to their town may want to attend an...
Anyone who is interested in learning to bring more music to their town may want to attend an upcoming conference in Crockett.(Texas Music Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Anyone who is interested in learning to bring more music to their town may want to attend an upcoming conference in Crockett.

The Texas Music Office (TMO), Discover Crockett, Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Crockett Association, and the City of Crockett, are joining together on Thursday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m., for a Music Friendly Texas Workshop in person at Crockett Civic Center, and virtually at this link. This will be an in-depth discussion as part of the first step to become Music Friendly Texas Certified by the Texas Music Office, and is free and open to the public.

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be in attendance virtually to present the Music Friendly Texas program, the benefits of becoming certified, and answer any questions attendees may have.

The workshop will be held in person at Crockett Civic Center, which is located at 1100 Edmiston Drive. To learn more, visit the event page on Facebook by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threat forces lockdown at Jacksonville hospital
Threat forces lockdown at Jacksonville hospital
Car crashes into building on Shiloh Road in Tyler
Car crashes into building on Shiloh Road in Tyler
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Thick vegetation hindering search for body in Henderson County lake
Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin addresses the Smith County Commissioners Court on...
Smith County constable addresses ‘veiled threats’ from members of commissioners court

Latest News

Clinical Director at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Tawana Harris’ Glover says the system that they are...
Red Dress Luncheon benefits nurses of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Marshall
They competed in Daytona, Beach.
ETBU cheer squad takes home second place at NCAA nationals competition
The exhibit includes a genuine space suit worn by Buzz Aldrin, panels from real ships, models...
Gregg County Historical Museum adds NASA exhibit
Pollard Theatre's Music Director Jayne Brown and Director/Choreographer Nick Sheffield.
Tyler’s Pollard Theatre to show stage production of ‘Mary Poppins’