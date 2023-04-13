Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
All Saints Episcopal names Aston Francis as new head basketball coach

By Michael Coleman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The All Saints Episcopal School welcomed home Aston Francis as the school’s new boys basketball coach, replacing his father Eddie Francis.

After a stellar high school career Aston played for TJC before he transferred to Illinois and earned a spot in the NBA G-League. Now taking his first role in coaching in a place he knows all too well, and of course you’d have to wonder how much the pressure of taking over his father team.

“I’m definitely aware I’m Eddie Francis’ son but I’m going to hopefully blaze my own trail here and use a lot of things that he taught me,” said Aston.

Aston’s coaching style is unique in that he is influenced by the coaches he’s played under and the players he’s played with.

“You know, I think I kind of pull from everybody whether it’s Coach Marquis my dad or Coach Shower at Wheaton and obviously all the different G league people that I was able to be around with.... I’m excited to kind of blend it all together, making my own thing.”

