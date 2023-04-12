Wednesday’s Weather: A few more clouds today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s another cool start with temperatures in the 50s. Clouds will gradually increase through the day today but we will still warm into the mid 70s this afternoon with light winds. One or two isolated showers is possible this afternoon, especially in Deep East Texas, but not much rain is expected. Mostly sunny and warm tomorrow with temperatures near 80 degrees by the end of the work week. A slight chance for rain is back in the forecast late Friday with a few thunderstorms possible Saturday along a weak cold front. By Sunday, mostly sunny skies and temperatures near average return to the forecast.

