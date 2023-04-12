WebXtra: Longview firefighters train for water rescue

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - When the inevitable floods come from torrential rains, an East Texas water rescue team must be ready to go, and more importantly, must be extensively trained in lifesaving techniques.

That was part of the training session on Wednesday in Harrison County as the Longview Fire Department’s water rescue team members met to drill for life-saving scenarios.

At the Pirkey Power Plant Lake in Harrison County, Longview Fire Department’s Lieutenant Stephen Winchell instructed members of the team as well as a group from the “Alert Academy,” in numerous drills involving boat and water rescue, line placement, avoiding water obstacles and swimming in swift moving water.

The objective, according to the lieutenant, is being proficient and time efficient, because every second counts when lives are in danger.

