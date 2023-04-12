Tyler Planning and Zoning denies plan to change zone, build townhomes in neighborhood

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Planning and Zoning commission denied changing the area near Timberwilde Drive and Richmond Road from a single-family residential district to a multi-family district, meaning the applicant cannot develop the property with 35 town home units.

On Tuesday, about a dozen neighbors spoke at the meeting expressing concerns with a town home in their neighborhood including safety, traffic, and property value.

“Our beloved area is characterized by large lots and homeowners that know and care about one another. I think it’s obvious from the feedback that this committee has received that we would like to keep it that way,” one neighbor said.

Before the meeting, about 77 neighbors wrote letters of opposition.

“The lack of accessibility for autos, emergency vehicles, delivery trucks, and construction equipment to safely enter and exit this 3.35 acre property with a single driveway both in and out,” one neighbor said.

The applicant, Trey Brewer, completed a traffic analysis to see how the town homes would change traffic flow.

“What we came to was one additional car every 12 minutes versus what could currently be developed on the property. Currently, I could build 12 single family houses R1A on that property. And so when you do the comparison it’s one extra car every 12 minutes,” Brewer said.

Ultimately, the city denied the zone change.

“We understand that Tyler needs more housing, but let’s do this the right way,” one neighbor said.

Neighbors say there can be a win-win, asking the developer to build a smaller number of single-family homes.

