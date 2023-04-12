Tyler City Council OKs bridge maintenance, West Mud Creek erosion control

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council voted to approve several design contracts and an erosion control project on Wednesday.

Design contracts for bridge maintenance work on six structures around the city and an erosion control project on a West Mud Creek tributary were approved, and a press release was created including details about the projects.

The first contract is with Elledge Engineering Corp. for the design, bidding, and construction phases of the “Off-System Bridge Maintenance Project.” The project includes designing a plan to repair deficiencies in six bridges around the city, the cost of which was reported as $136,500. Tyler staff reviewed inspection reports from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to determine the safety and remaining life of the structure, if the structure could be included in a related project, and the available budget.

The six structures are as follows:

1. West Mud Creek bridge on East Rieck Road and the Rose Redmond Trail

2. Willow Creek box culverts on North Parkdale Drive

3. West Mud Creek, Tributary A bridge on West Grande Boulevard

4. Black Fork Creek bridges on North Broadway Avenue

5. Black Fork Creek, Tributary BFM-1 at South Porter Avenue and Don Street

6. West Mud Creek, Tributary C at Fair Lane.

The bridge maintenance project is targeted to be completed this year, according to the release.

The second contract is with Halff Associates, for the design, bidding, and construction phases on the “West Mud Creek, Tributary A Erosion Control Project,” the cost of which was reported as $618,500. The project aims to mitigate erosion of the channel bottom and walls south of Rice Road and to protect private property and public infrastructure.

The erosion control project is expected to begin about nine to 12 months after the initiation of the engineering work, depending on the weather, and is scheduled to be completed in about four to six months. USACE permitting requirements and possible detention construction could extend the time frame, according to the press release.

