Tyler City Council approves retiming of 18 traffic lights on west side of town

The Tyler City Council voted on Wednesday to approve the retiming of traffic lights for 18 intersections.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council voted on Wednesday to approve the retiming of traffic lights for 18 intersections.

The project involves an engineering contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. entitled “Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Master Plan Year 3 – Traffic Signal Retiming Improvements.”

The contract will provide for the retiming of 18 intersection lights, as well as a task to prepare an application for receiving a 2023 U.S. Department of Energy – Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG). The intended purpose of the 100 percent grant funds is to retrofit high-pressure sodium (HPS) illumination fixtures with LED for energy conservation. The cost of the project was reported as $121,085.

Tasks for retiming will include project management, data collection, development of timing plans, implementation, and a final report. A complete list of the intersections to be retimed is as follows:

• West Northwest Loop 323 at U.S. Highway 69 North

• West Northwest Loop 323 at Silver Creek Drive/Charlotte Drive

• North Northwest Loop 323 at Texas Highway 110 North/Van Highway

• North Northwest Loop 323 at Lion Lane

• North Northwest Loop 323 at Texas Highway 64 West/West Erwin Street

• South Southwest Loop 323 at Texas Highway 31/Chandler Highway

• South Southwest Loop 323 at West Shaw Street

• South Southwest Loop 323 at Robertson Road

• South Southwest Loop 323 at Earl Campbell Parkway

• South Southwest Loop 323 at Briarwood Road

• South Southwest Loop 323 at Spur 364/Towne Park Drive

• South Southwest Loop 323 at Texas Highway 155/Frankston Highway

• West Southwest Loop 323 at FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway

• West Southwest Loop 323 at Kinsey Drive

• FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway at Rice Road

• FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway at Texas Highway 57/West Grande Boulevard

• FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway at Three Lakes Parkway

• FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway at West Cumberland Road

The current project schedule plans to collect traffic counts at the end of April and the beginning of May 2023. Retiming the 18 signalized intersections is expected to be completed by October 2023.

