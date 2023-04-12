Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Tyler City Council approves providing retail water utility to John Soules Foods

A motion passed the Tyler City Council on Wednesday which allows the city to begin providing retail water utility service to John Soules Foods, Inc.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motion passed the Tyler City Council on Wednesday which allows the city to begin providing retail water utility service to John Soules Foods, Inc.

The motion was laid out as such: Request that the City Council consider authorizing the City Manager to execute a utility services agreement with John Soules Foods, Inc., to allow the City of Tyler to begin providing retail water utility service to John Soules Foods, Inc., and also consider authorizing the City Manager to execute a wholesale water contract with Southern Utilities Company to provide an interim source of water to provide to John Soules Foods, Inc., until the City of Tyler completes construction of a water main extension to serve John Soules Foods, Inc.

The motion passed the council unanimously.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Fire crews respond to reported structure fire call on UT Tyler campus
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
Traffic lights downed by oversized load at Broadway and Loop 323 in Tyler

Latest News

Traffic Signal Retiming
Tyler City Council approves retiming of 18 traffic lights on west side of town
‘Relentless:’ Longview firefighters train for water rescue
‘Relentless:’ Longview firefighters train for water rescue
Tyler City Council approves retiming of 18 traffic lights on west side of town
WebXtra: Longview firefighters train for water rescue
‘Relentless:’ Longview firefighters train for water rescue
George Randall Gilchrist
Center man given 3 life sentences for child sex crimes