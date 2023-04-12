Tyler City Council approves providing retail water utility to John Soules Foods

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motion passed the Tyler City Council on Wednesday which allows the city to begin providing retail water utility service to John Soules Foods, Inc.

The motion was laid out as such: Request that the City Council consider authorizing the City Manager to execute a utility services agreement with John Soules Foods, Inc., to allow the City of Tyler to begin providing retail water utility service to John Soules Foods, Inc., and also consider authorizing the City Manager to execute a wholesale water contract with Southern Utilities Company to provide an interim source of water to provide to John Soules Foods, Inc., until the City of Tyler completes construction of a water main extension to serve John Soules Foods, Inc.

The motion passed the council unanimously.

