Threat forces lockdown at Jacksonville hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health Hospital in Jacksonville received a threat and went under lockdown on Wednesday.

Allison Pollan, Director of Communications at UT Health East Texas, released a statement saying that a threat had come in against the UT Health Hospital in Jacksonville.

A lockdown was enacted as a precautionary measure. UT Health Security team and local law enforcement are aware of the threat and working to resolve the matter, Pollan said.

Pollan would not confirm if the hospital was still on lockdown, but she said they are continuing to see patients.

