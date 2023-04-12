Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thick vegetation hindering search for body in Henderson County lake

(Source: Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-day dive search for a body suspected of drowning has been called off.

Juan Ortiz Delacruz, 47, has not been found in the area he is suspected of drowning, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

According to Game warden captain Mike Hanson, the vegetation is so thick that it is impenetrable.

“In my 30 years, I’ve never seen one involving vegetation to this degree. I understand a fishing guide came and utilized a LiveScope and couldn’t locate anythign with it either,” Hanson said. “I hate it for the family, but I’m afraid this one may drag out for a bit.”

The water is around 15 feet deep, and they believe the body is enveloped in the vegetation. Sonar is only picking up a wall of grass. They tried to drag some of the grass out, but it stopped the cooling system on the motor.

Divers say water is extremely cold below 12 feet. They are confident in the general location of the body, but due to the conditions of the area, the search was called off.

