Report: Suspect pointed gun at Livingston store customers prior to being shot

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page(Alonzo Small | Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A report has revealed new details regarding the death of a civilian in a recent officer-involved shooting.

According to the custodial death report provided by the Texas Attorney General’s office, Jose Luis Hernandez was shot and killed on the night of Sunday, April 2 after being confronted by law enforcement officers at a Shell gas station. The report states that Hernandez was walking around the gas station pointing a gun at citizens and stating he was going to kill them.

Polk County deputies arrived on-scene with Livingston Police Department officers and began issuing commands in both English and Spanish for Hernandez to drop his weapon. The report states that after Hernandez pointed his weapon at the officers they opened fire.

Hernandez was transported to Livingston CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital where he later died form his injuries.

Previous reporting:

Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Livingston

