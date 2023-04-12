Red Dress Luncheon benefits nurses of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Marshall

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Every year A Red Dress Luncheon is held in Longview to not only bring awareness to women’s heart health awareness, but also to raise funds to help health care workers better serve their patients. This year, they raised funds for an updated call system.

“This call system allows us to be able to directly communicate with staff as well as the patients so that we can service them and give them their provide their needs as fast as possible. So it improves our communication and our efficiency and effectiveness. It also helps with customer service because we can identify who’s calling out and know exactly what they need and provide that need,” said Clinical Director at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Tawana Harris’ Glover.

Glover says the system that they are currently using is outdated and that this one will make a tremendous difference in how much better they will be able to communicate with and serve their patients.

The keynote speaker was medical doctor Michelle Ray, who spoke about the different complications women go through, sometimes not recognizing symptoms of heart disease.

An informative presentation on how heart disease is typically treated was also given.

The event was sold out with around 250 tickets sold to the community.

