Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riot may waive right to jury trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - An East Texas accused of assaulting police on January 6th may opt to put his fate in the hands of a federal judge.

Daniel Adams, of Polk County, is accused of forcibly breaking the police line on January 6, 2021 to gain access to the U.S. Capitol. On Wednesday, Adams’ attorney indicated he will waive his right to a jury trial.

Court documents show what the Department of Justice says are pictures of Adams and his cousin and co-defendant, Cody Connell, at the Capitol that were taken from their social media accounts.

The Department of Justice also claims Connell stated on social media “we pushed the cops against the wall, they dropped all their gear and left. That’s when we went to the doors of the Capitol building and breached it.”

Today, defense attorneys discussed a pending federal ruling on whether those convicted of assault in January 6th cases can also be charged with corruptly obstructing a an official proceeding – which carries a 20 year sentence – as opposed to an 8 year sentence for the assault.

The defense also wants to know who Adams and Connell are being charged with assaulting.

The attorneys want to work out a “stipulation of facts” with the judge – which would be accepted by all parties before the trial – and not discussed in court.

The trial for Adams and Connell is set for July 19.

The defense - prosecution and judge would have to agree on stipulated facts ahead of time.

