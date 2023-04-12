Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Just a few showers possible southern areas on Wednesday
Pleasant Temps through the next several days. Few sprinkles southern areas on Wednesday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Clear Skies are likely overnight tonight. Partly Cloudy conditions are expected for our Wednesday with just a few showers possible over the southern sections of ETX. No significant rainfall totals are expected. A cold front is likely on Saturday which will bring with it a chance for showers and a few isolated thundershowers. Once again, no significant rainfall totals are expected as the front moves through quickly during the day. Lots of sunshine is expected Sunday through Tuesday of next week as lows stay in the 50s and highs should range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. Have a great night.

