Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another cool start with temperatures in the 50s.  Clouds will gradually increase through the day today but we will still warm into the mid 70s this afternoon with light winds.  One or two isolated showers is possible this afternoon, especially in Deep East Texas, but not much rain is expected.  Mostly sunny and warm tomorrow with temperatures near 80 degrees by the end of the work week.  A slight chance for rain is back in the forecast late Friday with a few thunderstorms possible Saturday along a weak cold front.  By Sunday, mostly sunny skies and temperatures near average return to the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Fire crews respond to reported structure fire call on UT Tyler campus
Traffic lights downed by oversized load at Broadway and Loop 323 in Tyler
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Clarence Thomas' undisclosed luxury trips said to include billionaire’s East Texas ranch

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 4-12-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 4-12-23
Just a few showers possible southern areas on Wed.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Just a few showers possible southern areas on Wed.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Good looking weather, for the most part, through Friday.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips