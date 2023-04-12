Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lubbock Rep. Burrows files bill to put armed guards in public schools

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An armed guard for every public-school campus in the state.

That is what Lubbock state representative Dustin burrows believes is the answer to keeping children and young adults safe.

“Obviously, when a school was being attacked, you know, seconds and minutes really do count,” Rep. Burrows said.

Rep. Burrows authored and filed House Bill 3.

If passed, the bill would require school boards to station at least one armed guard in every school in the state.

“Having somebody there that can actually, you know, take the shooter out immediately before they can barricade themselves into a classroom or do more harm is an opportunity I want every campus to have,” Rep. Burrows said.

However, not all school districts have the resources to make that happen.

For rural community school districts, Rep. Burrows says state law makers are finding the funds to improve school safety.

“What the Texas House is committed to doing is providing $1.6 billion in new monies into our schools to help pay for technology, and having the security presence,” Burrows said. “And many other things we think are very important to keeping our schools safer.”

In terms of personnel, school boards can hire new employees or train existing ones to act as armed guards.

“If you think of our, some of our more remote and rural schools,” Rep. Burrows said. “Some of them are not going to be able to find, you know, a person that can be a full time, you know, security officer, go through law enforcement agency training. They’re going to have to probably rely upon an existing personnel. Even if they weren’t, even if they wanted to go hire somebody, that person may not exist. So, that’s why we did this great flexibility in this bill to let our school districts decide how best to implement this policy.”

The policy would require a team effort to implement and multiple aspects of school safety to succeed.

“When we continue to basically use technology, we use best practices, we’re working with architects to better design schools, we put in some more accountability, we do all of these things,” Rep. Burrows said. “I think the likelihood of this preventing, you know, or stopping an attack before it actually gets more deadly. It definitely increases.”

State lawmakers will have until the end of May to vote on HB 3.

