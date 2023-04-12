Gag order set in pre-trial hearing for man charged in fatal Athens school bus crash

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A pre-trial hearing was held today for a bus driver charged in the death and injury of Athens ISD students.

John Stevens, 82, was the driver of an Athens ISD school bus which was involved in a crash with a train on Jan. 25, 2019 that killed one student and injured another. He is charged with negligent homicide and injury to a child. After putting a gag order into place, the judge in the case has set another hearing for July 10.

The full trial is set for October.

Previous reporting:

Pre-trial rescheduled for man charged in fatal Athens school bus crash

