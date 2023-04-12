Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Gag order set in pre-trial hearing for man charged in fatal Athens school bus crash

John Stevens (center left) is escorted in court on Wednesday.
John Stevens (center left) is escorted in court on Wednesday.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A pre-trial hearing was held today for a bus driver charged in the death and injury of Athens ISD students.

John Stevens, 82, was the driver of an Athens ISD school bus which was involved in a crash with a train on Jan. 25, 2019 that killed one student and injured another. He is charged with negligent homicide and injury to a child. After putting a gag order into place, the judge in the case has set another hearing for July 10.

The full trial is set for October.

Previous reporting:

Pre-trial rescheduled for man charged in fatal Athens school bus crash

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Fire crews respond to reported structure fire call on UT Tyler campus
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
Traffic lights downed by oversized load at Broadway and Loop 323 in Tyler

Latest News

Cody Connell posing for a photo at the Capitol riots with his cousin, Daniel Adams.
Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riot may waive right to jury trial
Threat forces lockdown at Jacksonville hospital
Threat forces lockdown at Jacksonville hospital
WebXtra: Longview firefighters train for water rescue
WebXtra: Longview firefighters train for water rescue
WebXtra: Harrison County authorities train for water rescue
WebXtra: Longview firefighters train for water rescue