Fort Hood woman wounds five people with ‘cutting instrument’

Wayneisha Shanae Jones Pruitt
Wayneisha Shanae Jones Pruitt(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Wayneisha Shanae Jones Pruitt, 33, of Fort Hood, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly wounded five people with a “cutting instrument.”

Police did not clarify whether the “cutting instrument” was a knife.

It happened at about 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, during a fight at a business in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Police said four of the five victims were transported to a hospital and later released. One of the victims, however, remains in the hospital, and is listed in stable condition.

Pruitt was jailed on a $100,000 bond at the Bell County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440.

