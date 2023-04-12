Fort Hood woman wounds five people with ‘cutting instrument’

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Wayneisha Shanae Jones Pruitt, 33, of Fort Hood, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly wounded five people with a “cutting instrument.”

Police did not clarify whether the “cutting instrument” was a knife.

It happened at about 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, during a fight at a business in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Police said four of the five victims were transported to a hospital and later released. One of the victims, however, remains in the hospital, and is listed in stable condition.

Pruitt was jailed on a $100,000 bond at the Bell County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.