FBI, local officials work to educate East Texans about elder fraud

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A summit was held today at the Tyler Area Senior Association building in Whitehouse. Different agencies educated senior citizens about common fraud schemes and what they can do to protect themselves.

According to FBI agent Joeff McGuire, scams and fraud is a growing issue among elders. He says covid played a factor in the spike as the world turned to technology.

“This population had to get online in order to communicate with family members and friends and so they have started getting online but they’re not used to doing it and so they are more vulnerable in that regard.” said McGuire

Smith County Sheriff’s office investigator Tim McDonald adds that elders are targeted because of their cognitive decline, as well as their wealth.

“A lot of the elderly have amassed wealth throughout their lifetime and have maintained it. So the likelihood and statistically speaking, the likelihood of them being a rich target or a lush target is pretty high.” said McDonald.

According to the 2021 FBI elder fraud statistics, there were over 92,000 victims with a total loss of $1.7 billion.

In Smith County, there were 330 fraud cases reported in 20-2. Out of those cases, 60 victims were 65 and older. And those are just the reported numbers.

“A lot of times pride gets in the way. embarrassment gets in the way of not knowing how to handle something. Or I’m way far into this, and now what? And sometimes they don’t want to reach out.” said McDonald.

In today’s summit, agencies informed east Texans about what they should do when a scam happens to them. Whether that is a romantic scam, lottery scam, government impersonation, or family and charity scams.

“So we are giving them examples of emails that may come in or what someone might say. Just to, how cautious they have to be with individuals they’ve never met in person.” said McGuire.

Authorities say if you experience a scam or fraud, report it to your local law enforcement agency.

