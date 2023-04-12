East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where We Live... A few showers and a thundershower or two are possible through early this evening, especially south of Interstate 20. At this time, we are not looking at anything severe, but as always, we will monitor for you closely. Skies are expected to become fair to partly cloudy overnight tonight and mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday. A very slight chance for a shower or two exists very late on Friday and slightly better chances for showers/thundershowers on Saturday as a cold front moves through. The SPC has a SLIGHT RISK for a few strong storms over the far NW sections of East Texas as the front passes. Most of East Texas will not see any severe weather, but rain will be possible...only a 20-30% chance at this time for Saturday. Sunday through Wednesday look very nice with mild mornings and mild to warm afternoons and a very, very small chance for a few scattered showers on Tuesday/Wednesday...less than 20% at the moment. Have a great day.

