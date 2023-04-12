Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Diboll ISD names lone finalist for superintendent position

J. Brian Bowman
J. Brian Bowman(Diboll ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll Independent School District has named the lone finalist to become superintendent.

The board of trustees unanimously voted Tuesday night to name J. Brian Bowman to the position. Bowman is a 1994 graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler who has worked as a teacher an coach for school districts in New Boston, Whitehouse and Harmony, as well as serving as principal of Forest Park Middle School in Longview ISD. He currently serves as principal of Centennial High School in Burleson ISD.

Texas law requires a 21-day waiting period between the naming of a sole finalist and the actual hiring.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Fire crews respond to reported structure fire call on UT Tyler campus
Traffic lights downed by oversized load at Broadway and Loop 323 in Tyler
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm

Latest News

Car crashes into building on Shiloh Road in Tyler
Car crashes into building on Shiloh Road in Tyler
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Report: Suspect pointed gun at Livingston store customers prior to being shot
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 4-12-23
Wednesday’s Weather: A few more clouds today
Tyler Planning and Zoning denies plan to change zone, build townhomes in neighborhood
Tyler Planning and Zoning denies plan to change zone, build townhomes in neighborhood