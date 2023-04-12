Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Center man given 3 life sentences for child sex crimes

George Randall Gilchrist
George Randall Gilchrist(Nacogdoches County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Center man was convicted on Tuesday on multiple accounts of child sex crimes.

According to Nacogdoches County District Attorney Andrew Jones, a jury found George Randall Gilchrist guilty on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Gilchrist was indicted for these crimes in 2018.

Gilchrist was given three life sentences to be served consecutively and a $10,000 fine for each count.

Amy Wren prosecuted the case.

Previous reporting:

Indictment: Center man molested, sexual assaulted child in Nacogdoches County

