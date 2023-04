TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to an incident on Shiloh Road in Tyler on Wednesday in which a car crashed into a building.

The crash occurred on the 3700 block of Shiloh Road, between Troup and Old Bascom. Several Tyler police units responded to the scene.

Details of the crash are still pending, and injuries are still unknown.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.