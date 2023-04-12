Angelina Roadrunners basketball team in gym, weight room preparing for next season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s offseason for the Angelina College basketball team, but that doesn’t mean that they are not hard at work. In fact, at Shands Gymnasium you would have thought it was the middle of the season, as hard as these guys are preparing for next year. And leading the Road Runners in their workout was assistant coach Rakim Hollis, and he dove deeper into their skill development.

“Today we got the guys in the weight room,” he said. “So right now we’re doing skill development and footwork. We we need guys that can, you know, do three things and that’s dribble, pass and shoot. So we breaking the program down after the season and we’re doing the little things that we need to get done for next year.”

He says the guys in the program are developing well.

“Well, guys, they athletic, they’re fun to be around,” he said. “They’re very, very funny. You know, they do have a lot of character on the team. And you know, in this program with Coach J and and with his credentials and everything, everything we’re doing right now is developing to get the program better.”

And getting better is what everybody is focused on, as expectations for next season are high.

Coach Hollis went on to say, “Well, our expectation is very high. You know, every year we come in, we expected, you know, to be the top of the South, be the top of the conference. So we’re going to take it and we’re going to run with it and we’re going to do our best to be at the top and and be known in this region.”

So look for Angelina College to possibly make a big statement in the 2023-24 season.

