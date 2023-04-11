Tyler’s Pollard Theatre to show stage production of ‘Mary Poppins’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pollard Theatre is preparing for their upcoming production of Mary Poppins.

East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea discussed the production with Director/Choreographer Nick Sheffield and Music Director Jayne Brown.

Tickets can be purchased online at SHOWTIX4U.COM (search “Pollard”) and the Pollard Box Office will open at Pollard Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Rd., Tyler, TX on Sunday, April 3, at 10 a.m. and weekdays thereafter (Monday through Thursday) from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Production is scheduled for only six show dates, April 19 - 23 at 7:30 p.m., and a matinee on both Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.