Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Look for mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 70s. If I were rating today’s forecast on a scale of 1 to 10, today would be a 10/10! This evening we’ll cool down into the 60s, and eventually the low 50s overnight with clear skies. Partly cloudy skies return for Wednesday, along with a chance for a few showers, especially in the eastern and southern counties of East Texas. Thursday will be another mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 70s, nearing 80-degrees. By Friday, we should widespread 80s across the area under partly cloudy skies.

Friday evening/night, a few showers and thunderstorms may be possible, and more are possible on Saturday as well. I mentioned yesterday we are watching the potential for severe weather, and there still aren’t any significant updates on that. The chance for severe storms in East Texas still looks negligible for now. Any rain we see this weekend clears out by Sunday morning, making for a mostly sunny Sunday. Highs Sunday afternoon will be a bit cooler, in the mid 70s. We’ll quickly make the return to the upper 70s on Monday and abundant sunshine takes over the sky. Have a great Tuesday!

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

