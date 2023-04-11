Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Traffic lights downed by oversized load at Broadway and Loop 323 in Tyler

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department has responded to a single vehicle incident at the intersection of South Broadway and Loop 323 in Tyler that downed the traffic lights.

According to Tyler police, an oversized load pulled down the intersection lights. All westbound traffic at the intersection is down to one lane only. Tyler police and work crews are in the roadway.

Authorities advise to use alternate routes and avoid this area while repairs are finalized.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Vincente Zavaleta
Recent arrest ties Tyler man to sexual assaults dating back 20 years
Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips is seen leaving the Smith County Jail with her husband, Smith...
Sheriff: Video shows Smith County Clerk trying to grab deputy during son’s arrest
Lakimbrick Horn
3rd suspect in Tyler apartment parking lot shootings turns self in

Latest News

Trustees unanimously approved a resolution opposing vouchers, education savings accounts,...
Longview ISD Board passes resolution opposing vouchers
Fire crews respond to structure fire in UT-Tyler campus
Longview ISD Board passes resolution opposing vouchers
Longview ISD Board passes resolution opposing vouchers
Longview ISD Board passes resolution opposing vouchers