Traffic lights downed by oversized load at Broadway and Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department has responded to a single vehicle incident at the intersection of South Broadway and Loop 323 in Tyler that downed the traffic lights.

According to Tyler police, an oversized load pulled down the intersection lights. All westbound traffic at the intersection is down to one lane only. Tyler police and work crews are in the roadway.

Authorities advise to use alternate routes and avoid this area while repairs are finalized.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.