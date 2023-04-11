Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Traffic Alert: Sinkhole creates traffic trouble near Whitehouse

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Drivers are advised to be aware of possible delays as crews work to take care of a sinkhole.

The sinkhole formed on Farm to Market Road 346 near Whitehouse Tuesday morning as Optimum crews were working. Their truck drove over a portion of concrete, resulting in the hole.

Texas Department of Transportation is on-site now diverting traffic as the right hand side of the westbound lane of FM 346 is closed. All westbound lanes may eventually need to be closed, however.

