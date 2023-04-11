Traffic Alert: Sinkhole creates traffic trouble near Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Drivers are advised to be aware of possible delays as crews work to take care of a sinkhole.

The sinkhole formed on Farm to Market Road 346 near Whitehouse Tuesday morning as Optimum crews were working. Their truck drove over a portion of concrete, resulting in the hole.

Texas Department of Transportation is on-site now diverting traffic as the right hand side of the westbound lane of FM 346 is closed. All westbound lanes may eventually need to be closed, however.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.