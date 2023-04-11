Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Pollok Central softball secures win over Huntington

Pollok Central softball secures win over Huntington
By Mark Bownds
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - The Pollok Central Lady Dogs would welcome Huntington to their home field tonight.

Central, who is first in district and looking to go 9-0, would lead six to three in the top of the sixth looking to get some insurance runs and they would do just that. Number 12 Brooks for Central lays down a nice bunt and a throwing error to first allows two runs to come across.

Later in the inning, Bailey May rips this one down the line to get a run in. The play at second is not in time and she gets in there with a nice double.

The Lady dogs would lead 12 to three going into the seventh, but Huntington would not go quietly scoring six runs before Pollok Central would finally get the final out to win it 12 to 9 would be the final Pollok Central Lady Dogs victorious.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Longview
2 taken to hospital after Longview crews respond to house fire
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
Vincente Zavaleta
Recent arrest ties Tyler man to sexual assaults dating back 20 years
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Missing Trinity County woman found after deputy noticed front door ajar

Latest News

Richard Barton after allegedly fleeing from Coffee City police.
1 suspect in jail, 1 on the run after allegedly fleeing Coffee City officer, crashing Mustang
Pollok Central softball secures win over Huntington
Pollok Central softball secures win over Huntington
Annual Hoops for Autism all star game held in Tyler
Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States lifts the Low Amateur Silver Cup during the Green...
Aggie Sam Bennett finishes as Low Am at Masters