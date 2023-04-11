Pollok Central softball secures win over Huntington

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - The Pollok Central Lady Dogs would welcome Huntington to their home field tonight.

Central, who is first in district and looking to go 9-0, would lead six to three in the top of the sixth looking to get some insurance runs and they would do just that. Number 12 Brooks for Central lays down a nice bunt and a throwing error to first allows two runs to come across.

Later in the inning, Bailey May rips this one down the line to get a run in. The play at second is not in time and she gets in there with a nice double.

The Lady dogs would lead 12 to three going into the seventh, but Huntington would not go quietly scoring six runs before Pollok Central would finally get the final out to win it 12 to 9 would be the final Pollok Central Lady Dogs victorious.

