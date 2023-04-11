Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Police respond to active shooter calls north of Albuquerque

Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25...
Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25 miles north of Albuquerque.(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Calls to authorities about an active shooter on a pueblo north of Albuquerque on Monday led to the evacuation of some guests at a hotel.

There were no deaths or injuries, Lt. Chuck Weaver, with the Santa Ana Pueblo police department, said.

By Monday evening, the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort had lifted the lockdown and started allowing people to return. A SWAT vehicle was seen leaving the area.

Some staff and hotel guests had been evacuated, Weaver said. He was unsure how many people were staying at the hotel.

No one answered at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort when The Associated Press called seeking information about the situation.

Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Albuquerque.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Longview
2 taken to hospital after Longview crews respond to house fire
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
Vincente Zavaleta
Recent arrest ties Tyler man to sexual assaults dating back 20 years
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Missing Trinity County woman found after deputy noticed front door ajar

Latest News

Clarence Thomas ETX Connection
Justice Clarence Thomas' undisclosed luxury trips said to include billionaire’s East Texas ranch
Mineola Primary Overbudget
Mineola Primary Overbudget
Smith County Serial rapist Arrested
Recent arrest ties Tyler man to sexual assaults dating back 20 years
Authorities said the man suffered injuries to his right leg.
58-year-old man bitten by shark while surfing, officials say
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead