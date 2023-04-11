Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another cool start with temperatures in the 50s this morning and even a few places dropping into the upper 40s.  A little bit of patchy fog is possible this morning, but the rest of the day looks mostly sunny with light winds and temperatures reaching the mid 70s.  Another cool night tonight with temperatures dropping back to the lower 50s by Wednesday morning.  A few more clouds Wednesday with a very slight chance for an isolated shower or maybe just a sprinkle or two.  More sunshine for Thursday and temperatures warming back to 80 degrees by Friday.  A slight chance for a few showers or isolated thunderstorms late Friday into early Saturday, but not everyone will see the rain.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Vincente Zavaleta
Recent arrest ties Tyler man to sexual assaults dating back 20 years
Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips is seen leaving the Smith County Jail with her husband, Smith...
Sheriff: Video shows Smith County Clerk trying to grab deputy during son’s arrest
Lakimbrick Horn
3rd suspect in Tyler apartment parking lot shootings turns self in

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-11-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-11-23
A Fairly Quiet Work Week Ahead, Weather Wise.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
A Fairly Quiet Work Week Ahead, Weather Wise.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7