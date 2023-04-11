East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another cool start with temperatures in the 50s this morning and even a few places dropping into the upper 40s. A little bit of patchy fog is possible this morning, but the rest of the day looks mostly sunny with light winds and temperatures reaching the mid 70s. Another cool night tonight with temperatures dropping back to the lower 50s by Wednesday morning. A few more clouds Wednesday with a very slight chance for an isolated shower or maybe just a sprinkle or two. More sunshine for Thursday and temperatures warming back to 80 degrees by Friday. A slight chance for a few showers or isolated thunderstorms late Friday into early Saturday, but not everyone will see the rain.

