Longview ISD Board passes resolution opposing vouchers

LONGVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Longview ISD school board met on Monday night.

Trustees unanimously approved a resolution opposing vouchers, education savings accounts, taxpayer savings grants, and other mechanisms that reduce public education funding. The resolution cites Article 7 Section 1 of the Texas Constitution, which requires the Texas Legislature to provide support for an efficient system of public free schools. It also notes that Texas public school districts accept every student and adhere to state-mandated academic and financial accountability standards.

Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox explained that the resolution argues that education savings accounts and other voucher schemes “give private schools, rather than parents, the right to choose, and that private schools are not required to meet the same academic standards as public schools or report performance measures to the public.”

District to enhance campus protection

The board approved purchasing materials and installing glass reinforcement film on all LISD instructional campuses and facilities. Scott Fisher, LISD Director of Safety and Magnet Grants, explained that the purchase is in line with the School Safety Standards, which were last updated on Nov. 3, 2022.

“Our district Safety and Security team has recommended the purchase of materials and installation to reinforce all required glazing on facilities within the district, to ensure LISD’s compliance with the state’s outlined requirements,” he said.

Dallas-based National Glazing Solutions submitted a bid for the project that would cost a minimum of $167,734.91 for all LISD campuses and relevant facilities.

Trustees approve early debt payment

Later, board members approved a resolution calling for the early redemption of the Series 2010 Qualified School Construction Bonds. The current balance in the Interest and Sinking (I&S) fund will allow the school district to redeem these bonds early. This action will decrease the debt obligation of Longview ISD and result in a net interest savings of $718,290. With the approval of the resolution, the district will redeem these bonds on May 15th with a maximum principal amount of $8,875,000.

New buses for students, activities

Trustees approved the purchase of two route buses and two travel buses at a total cost of $610,622. LISD Transportation needs to replace two of its current route buses for daily route operations, and will also purchase two travel buses for UIL events and other extracurriculars. The Local Government Purchasing Cooperative created the Buy Board, which is a customized online purchasing system that aims to simplify the purchasing process for government entities like Longview ISD while increasing their purchasing power and better-utilizing taxpayer funds.

