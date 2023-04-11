Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

House committee hears Rep. Clardy bill on vehicle repair insurance

Travis Clardy vehicle insurance bill
By Travis Noriega
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas house committee heard arguments about Rep. Travis Clardy’s bill regarding vehicle insurance.

On Tuesday, April 11, the Texas House committee on insurance considered Rep. Clardy’s bill, HB 1321, which is meant to regulate the way insurance companies determine repairs, including preventing insurance companies from ordering repairs based on parts being the cheapest available or forcing a beneficiary to use a particular repair facility.

Rep. Clardy presented the bill and with no questions from the members of the committee, the floor was opened to public testimony.

One of those testifying against the bill was Scott Kibbe, vice president of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

Kibbe cited that the bill passing would raise the cost of repairs for vehicles.

“We believe this bill will result in an increase in costs because it will make it more difficult to use non OEM parts and restrict the usage of direct repair programs,” said Kibbe.

One of those testifying in favor of the bill was Jack Walker, vice president of Legislative Affairs for Texas Trial Lawyers Association.

Walker believes that bill is in the best interest of the safety of vehicle owners.

“This ends up being an issue of price vs. safety, and I think safety should come first for the consumers,” said Walker.

The House committee on insurance could vote on the bill sometime this week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Vincente Zavaleta
Recent arrest ties Tyler man to sexual assaults dating back 20 years
Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips is seen leaving the Smith County Jail with her husband, Smith...
Sheriff: Video shows Smith County Clerk trying to grab deputy during son’s arrest
Lakimbrick Horn
3rd suspect in Tyler apartment parking lot shootings turns self in

Latest News

Jim Link Chief Human Resources Officer with Society of Human Resource Management
“Plan ahead,” East Texas Now interviews a human resources specialist about workplace violence
Police Lights
Alleged sex crimes fugitive from Minnesota arrested while living in Lufkin
The exhibit includes a genuine space suit worn by Buzz Aldrin, panels from real ships, models...
Gregg County Historical Museum adds NASA exhibit
The exhibit includes a genuine space suit worn by Buzz Aldrin, panels from real ships, models...
Gregg County Historical Museum adds NASA exhibit