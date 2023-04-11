Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hefner bill making tampering with vehicle tag a crime passes House

A bill which makes tampering with a temporary license plate tag a crime passed the Texas House of Representatives on Tuesday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill which makes tampering with a temporary license plate tag a crime passed the Texas House of Representatives on Tuesday.

HB 914, written by Rep. Cole Hefner (R - Mount Pleasant), makes temporary license plate tags government documents. This change ensures that tampering with these tags would be a crime for which the offender could be punished.

The bill passed its final vote in the House during the Tuesday session with a vote of 144-0.

The bill will now need to pass the Senate. According to the Texas Legislature website, the bill does not yet have a companion bill in the Senate.

