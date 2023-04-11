Gregg County Historical Museum adds NASA exhibit

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Historical Museum is adding an exhibit that’s on loan from NASA.

The exhibit includes a genuine space suit worn by Buzz Aldrin, panels from real ships, models of historical space crafts, and much more.

KLTV’s Arthur Clayborn spoke with Lindsay Loy, the Executive Director of the Gregg County Historical Museum, about the details of the exhibit. Loy also gave information about the events hosted by the museum, as well as how schools and students can get involved.

To find out more about the museum’s hours, events, and exhibits, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.