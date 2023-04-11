Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DIMMIT, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to an explosion that happened at South Fork Dairy in Dimmit today.

Details are limited but it has been confirmed that an explosion happened, engulfing both structures.

Surrounding counties are on the scene helping.

Aero-care is also on the scene.

We will continue to update as we receive information.

