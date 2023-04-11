Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fire crews respond to structure fire in UT-Tyler campus

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to the UT-Tyler campus for a reported structure fire at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the incident occurred near the schools fine arts complex, located on the wester side of the campus.

Multiple engines were on scene for hours.

It’s unclear at this point whether any fine arts classes will be impacted today or if any damage was reported to the academic building.

