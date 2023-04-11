East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds continue to paint the skies today, but a clear sky is likely overnight tonight. Partly Cloudy conditions are likely for our Wednesday with just a few showers possible over the southern sections of ETX. No significant rainfall totals are expected. A cold front is likely on Saturday which will bring with it a chance for showers and a few isolated thundershowers. Once again, no significant rainfall totals are expected as the front moves through quickly during the day. Lots of sunshine is expected Sunday through Tuesday of next week as lows stay in the 50s and highs should range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. Enjoy your day.

