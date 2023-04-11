Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Court documents: Officials report finding $1 million of drugs in Sherman Co. traffic stop

Officials report finding $1 million of drugs in Sherman Co. traffic stop
Officials report finding $1 million of drugs in Sherman Co. traffic stop(Source: KFDA)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal charges after officials found around $1 million worth of drugs after a traffic stop in Sherman County.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 8, at around 10:37 a.m., a Stratford police officer saw a white Kia fail to signal before changing lanes.

The officer stopped the Kia and identified the driver as Christopher Scott Crayton, who had two containers of marijuana in plain sight on the passenger seat.

The officer then asked Crayton if there was anything illegal in his car, to which Crayton said no.

The compliant states that Crayton then consented to a search of his car, where the officer found two other containers of marijuana, totaling a weight of about 142.2 grams.

Upon further search, the officer found a black backpack in the trunk of the car holding nine packages of cocaine.

Crayton was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

According to street estimates the drugs are worth around $1 million.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincente Zavaleta
Recent arrest ties Tyler man to sexual assaults dating back 20 years
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Lakimbrick Horn
3rd suspect in Tyler apartment parking lot shootings turns self in
Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips is seen leaving the Smith County Jail with her husband, Smith...
Sheriff: Video shows Smith County Clerk trying to grab deputy during son’s arrest

Latest News

Tyler Planning and Zoning denies plan to change zone, build townhomes in neighborhood
Tyler Planning and Zoning denies plan to change zone, build townhomes in neighborhood
Angelina County Jail
Angelina County moves forward to expand overcrowded jail
Clinical Director at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Tawana Harris’ Glover says the system that they are...
Red Dress Luncheon benefits nurses of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Marshall
Smith County constable brings attention to ‘veiled threats’ from members of commissioners court
Smith County constable brings attention to ‘veiled threats’ from members of commissioners court
Experts discuss managing fire ants in East Texas during spring, summer
Experts discuss managing fire ants in East Texas during spring, summer