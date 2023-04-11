Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Alleged sex crimes fugitive from Minnesota arrested while living in Lufkin

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man wanted for alleged sex crimes in Minnesota was arrested Tuesday morning.

According to a report by the Lufkin Police Department, David Bernard Suess, 46, was arrested around 4 a.m. at a local hotel on a Minnesota warrant in connection with sex crimes against children.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was notified of Suess’ arrest. He was transported to the Angelina County Jail where he remained as of 11:30 a.m.

The Lufkin Police Department said that, according to news reports out of Austin, MN, a warrant was issued for Suess after he failed to appear in court on charges of sexually abusing two children from 2011 and 2015. He also faces another charge of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child with a second alleged victim between 2014 and 2015.

Suess is said to have moved to Lufkin some time ago but it was not specified when. He was also previously arrested in Lufkin in September 2022 on a charge of assault family violence.

