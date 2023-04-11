Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 hospitalized in Lubbock after dairy farm explosion in Castro County

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person is at a Lubbock hospital in critical condition after an explosion and fire at Southfork Dairy Farm in Castro County.

The Castro County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls Monday evening that some of the employees were trapped inside the dairy milking facility. When deputies arrived at the facility, approximately 11 miles southeast of Dimmitt, they found only one person was still inside the dairy building.

Fire fighters from Dimmitt and Hart fire departments made entry and the person was found and brought out. The person was treated by Amarillo Medical Response EMS and was later flown by medical helicopter to UMC for treatment.

All other dairy employees were accounted for.

The fire from the explosion spread through the dairy building into the dairy cow holding pens. According to KFDA, more than 18,000 cattle were lost in the fire. A second dairy farm down the road, also owned by Southfork Dairy, will house the surviving cattle.

Fire crews from Dimmitt, Hart and Nazareth cleared the building and extinguished any fires that were actively burning. Additional assistance was requested and departments from Tulia, Springlake-Earth and Muleshoe responded. EMS ambulances from Earth and Tulia arrived to assist as well as the multi-patient vehicle from UMC.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

