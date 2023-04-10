Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Upshur County man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting minors

Upshur County man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting minors
Upshur County man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting minors(Upshur County DA's Office)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A 74-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two minors.

Winston David Tackett, 74, of Diana, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of two different underage girls.

According to a press release sent out by Billy W. Byrd, the Upshur County Criminal District Attorney, Tackett will not be eligible for parole until the age of 100.

The victim’s family were in the courtroom during the plea and sentencing but the victims were not required to testify. The proceedings were overseen by Judge Dean Fowler.

Last year one of the victims sent anonymous emails to a teacher at her school asking how to report a person who was hurting them.

The teacher identified the student and contacted Child Protective Service and the case came to the attention of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office who took over the investigation.

The offenses in this case go back to 2020 and each victim has been assaulted multiple times.

According to the press release the man used his position and the respect of he had from the community to hide his crime and keep his victim’s silenced.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Longview
2 taken to hospital after Longview crews respond to house fire
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Missing Trinity County woman found after deputy noticed front door ajar
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Power outage in Longview disables intersection lights

Latest News

Mineola ISD is over their bond budget in the first step of their campus improvement plan.
WebXtra: Mineola ISD superintendent explains why primary school project has gone over-budget
WebXtra: Mineola ISD superintendent explains why primary school project has gone over-budget
State Rep. Bryan Slaton retains criminal defense lawyer in possible ethics investigation
Shelby County DA talks truth in sentencing law
Shelby County Jail placed on state non-compliance list for inmate observation violations