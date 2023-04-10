Upshur County man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting minors

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A 74-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two minors.

Winston David Tackett, 74, of Diana, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of two different underage girls.

According to a press release sent out by Billy W. Byrd, the Upshur County Criminal District Attorney, Tackett will not be eligible for parole until the age of 100.

The victim’s family were in the courtroom during the plea and sentencing but the victims were not required to testify. The proceedings were overseen by Judge Dean Fowler.

Last year one of the victims sent anonymous emails to a teacher at her school asking how to report a person who was hurting them.

The teacher identified the student and contacted Child Protective Service and the case came to the attention of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office who took over the investigation.

The offenses in this case go back to 2020 and each victim has been assaulted multiple times.

According to the press release the man used his position and the respect of he had from the community to hide his crime and keep his victim’s silenced.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.