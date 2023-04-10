Tyler man pleads guilty to helping woman throw drugs under Smith County Jail fence

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of helping a woman smuggle drugs into the Smith County Jail pleaded guilty Monday morning.

Kristofer Rouse, 41, appeared before Smith County Judge Taylor Heaton on Monday morning and pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony. Rouse was charged with the crime when he was arrested last October after he was found driving away from the Smith County Jail with Lindsay Davis, 34, of Tyler. Davis is accused of throwing a fast food bag containing marijuana, tobacco, assorted pills, rolling papers and a butane lighter under a fence at the jail. Davis is the wife of Micah Deron Davis, an inmate at the jail.

Rouse was given a seven-year prison sentence for his guilty plea.

